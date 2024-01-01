Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Honda CR-V

124,698 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

2019 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

124,698KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW1H3XKH003987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,698 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

60/40 Split Rear Seat

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Proximity key entry system
USB Inputs
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Walk Away Door Locks
6 Way Manual Drivers Seat
4 Way Manual Passengers Seat
7” Display Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Honda CR-V