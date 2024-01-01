Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Jeep Wrangler

95,763 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

95,763KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXDGXKW671546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Hill Descent Control
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Start System
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Trailer Sway Control

Additional Features

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
UConnect 4
7" Cluster Display
Stop/Start Function

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

