Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

64,222 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
64,222KM
Used
VIN 3MZBPACL4KM111180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart City Brake Support
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

USB port
Leather wrapped shifter
Steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Attention Alert
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Manual Adjustable Front Seats
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go
8.8” Wide Display
Pedestrian Detection System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 93,500 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai KONA Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Hyundai KONA Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 83,196 KM $21,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda CR-V LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 77,800 KM $27,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda MAZDA3