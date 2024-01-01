Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Nissan Rogue

74,732 KM

$22,590

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2019 Nissan Rogue

S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

74,732KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV5KC707315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 26958
  • Mileage 74,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind spot warning
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
AM/FM/CD Audio System
Power Heated Door Mirrors
7” Touchscreen Display
2nd Row Split Folding Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Nissan Rogue