Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Subaru Forester

65,569 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience AWD w/ Eyesight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience AWD w/ Eyesight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,569KM
Used
VIN JF2SKEGC4KH426859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,569 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
6.5" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
USB Inputs
AUTO STOP/START
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
10 Way Power Driver's Seat
Pre Collison Braking

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Subaru Forester