2019 Subaru Impreza
2.0i Convenience 4-door Auto. No Accidents!
Location
CarStars
2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9638299
- Stock #: 786264
- VIN: 4S3GKAA61K3605678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Legendary Subaru Quality, Safety & Reliability! One Owner! Carfax Clean, No Accidents! All wheel drive! Smooth Efficient 4 CYL Engine! CarPlay! Power Windows & Locks, Rear View Camera and much more! Low No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!
Vehicle Features
