Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Impreza

87,958 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

CarStars

647-784-CARS

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Convenience 4-door Auto. No Accidents!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Convenience 4-door Auto. No Accidents!

Location

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

  1. 1676924773
  2. 1676924772
  3. 1676924772
  4. 1676924773
  5. 1676924772
  6. 1676924772
  7. 1676924769
  8. 1676924770
  9. 1676924771
  10. 1676924771
  11. 1676924771
  12. 1676924771
  13. 1676924772
  14. 1676924772
  15. 1676924771
  16. 1676924772
  17. 1676924771
  18. 1676924772
  19. 1676924770
  20. 1676924771
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,958KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9638299
  • Stock #: 786264
  • VIN: 4S3GKAA61K3605678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Legendary Subaru Quality, Safety & Reliability! One Owner! Carfax Clean, No Accidents! All wheel drive! Smooth Efficient 4 CYL Engine! CarPlay! Power Windows & Locks, Rear View Camera and much more! Low No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarStars

2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 87,958 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 119,765 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Genesis...
 141,726 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email CarStars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarStars

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

Call Dealer

647-784-XXXX

(click to show)

647-784-2277

Quick Links
Directions Inventory