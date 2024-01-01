Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: March 5th 2022 - Glass Record - $609.00

2019 Subaru WRX

100,118 KM

Details Description Features

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru WRX

Sport-Tech AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

2019 Subaru WRX

Sport-Tech AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

100,118KM
Used
VIN JF1VA1J66K9809826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Led Headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System
9 Speakers w/ Subwoofer
7" Touchscreen Infotainment System
Harman Kardon Premium Speaker System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Subaru WRX