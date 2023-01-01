$CALL+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2019 Toyota C-HR
Location
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
56,285KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9563056
- Stock #: WM20102A
- VIN: JTNKHMBX0K1052580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,285 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Steering
Spoiler
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8