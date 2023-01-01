2019 Toyota C-HR

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 2 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9563056

9563056 Stock #: WM20102A

WM20102A VIN: JTNKHMBX0K1052580

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Stock # WM20102A

Mileage 56,285 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

