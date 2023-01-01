Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota C-HR

56,285 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota C-HR

2019 Toyota C-HR

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota C-HR

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,285KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9563056
  • Stock #: WM20102A
  • VIN: JTNKHMBX0K1052580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WM20102A
  • Mileage 56,285 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Steering
Spoiler
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2020 Hyundai KONA
46,551 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 Lexus RX 330
272,526 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4
162,225 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory