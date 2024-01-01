Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRB3 as of 02/09/2021.

2019 Toyota Camry

90,251 KM

Details Description Features

$26,490

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry

SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2019 Toyota Camry

SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,251KM
Used
VIN 4T1B11HK4KU776317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRB3 as of 02/09/2021.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Hill start assist control

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
Automatic Headlamp System
USB Ports
7" Touch Panel Display Audio

