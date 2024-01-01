Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Toyota Camry

54,659 KM

Details Description Features

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Camry

LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Camry

LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
54,659KM
Used
VIN 4T1B11HK9KU222514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Aux input
Heated Side Mirrors
USB Input
Toyota Safety Sense
8" Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Toyota Camry