Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Toyota Corolla

81,327 KM

Details Description Features

$21,590

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,590

+ taxes & licensing

81,327KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE8KC204717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
Pre Collision System
Power Windows/Locks
USB Input
Lane Departure Alert
Pedestrian Detection
60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat with Fold-Down Seat Back
6.1” Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$21,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Toyota Corolla