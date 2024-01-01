Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Toyota RAV4

62,854 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Backup Cam

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

62,854KM
Used
VIN 2T3BWRFV4KW007160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28419
  • Mileage 62,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB Input
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection & Bicycle Detection
Road Edge Detection
7"Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2019 Toyota RAV4