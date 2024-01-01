Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

80,860 KM

$20,890

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline w/ Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline w/ Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,890

+ taxes & licensing

80,860KM
Used
VIN 3VWE57BU0KM147741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Blind Spot Detection
Leatherette Trimmed Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic High Beam Control
Pushbutton Start
8” touchscreen
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Start/Stop System
Front Emergency Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$20,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Volkswagen Jetta