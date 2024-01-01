$27,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo S60
T6 AWD R-Design w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Multi Zone A/C
2019 Volvo S60
T6 AWD R-Design w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Multi Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,282KM
VIN 7JRA22TM1KG006507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 98,282 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Panoramic Sunroof, Power Front Seats, Paddle Shifters and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Volvo S60 include:
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Front Seats
Paddle Shifters
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Navigation
Memory Front Seats
Distance Alert
12v Outlet
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35810
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Additional Features
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
360 degree camera
Collision Avoidance
Memory Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
BOWERS & WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
MULTI ZONE A/C
LANE KEEPING AID
DISTANCE ALERT
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Road Sign Information
Full Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support
Start Button
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Volvo S60