Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Ford Ranger

94,475 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Ranger

Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Nav, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Ranger

Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Nav, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,475KM
Used
VIN 1FTER4FHXLLA21649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Fog Lamps
LED Headlamps

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

10 Speakers

Additional Features

Intelligent Access
SYNC 3
LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
Forward & Reverse Sensing System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Preferred w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Preferred w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control 111,378 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Around view Monitor for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Around view Monitor 1,500 KM $31,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Style Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Style Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 71,043 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Ranger