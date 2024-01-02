Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HQ02 as of 02/01/2024.

2020 Honda CR-V

77,800 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Adaptive Cruise Control

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Adaptive Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

77,800KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H26LH234366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB Input
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
AUTO STOP/START
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
7” Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda CR-V