Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Jeep Wrangler

22,594 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

22,594KM
Used
VIN 1C4GJXAG7LW135770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Trailer Sway Control
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers
Alpine Premium Audio System

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Start System
7" Touchscreen

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Aux input
Sunrider Soft Top
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
UConnect 4
Automatic LED Headlamps
7" Color In-Cluster Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Jeep Wrangler