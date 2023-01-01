$46,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2020 Land Rover Evoque
SE, AWD, NAV, BLIND SPOT, ADAPT CRUISE, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$46,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9846035
- Stock #: PC9127
- VIN: SALZP2FX8LH029960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Narvik Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9127
- Mileage 43,394 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE P250 SE | AWD | NAVIGATION PRO | PANO ROOF | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | CONNECT PRO | INTERACTIVE DRIVER DISPLAY | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | PREMIUM LED HEADLIGHTS | 20 WHEELS | REARVIEW CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY | FRONT PARKING SENSORS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | TOUCH PRO DUO INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM| BLUETOOTH | DIGITAL DASHBOARD | HEATED MIRRORS | SMARTPHONE PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | INCONTROL APPS | ADAPTIVE SPEED LIMITER | PARK PACKAGE | PARK ASSIST | LANE KEEP ASSIST
The Evoque is still one of the most luxurious crossover segment SUVs that you can get on the market right now. It features a small and efficient 246-horsepower turbocharged inline-4 engine mated to a smooth automatic transmission and a world-renowned AWD system.
This Evoque SE features a Black exterior finish and a Ebony Black leather interior.
The Evoque SE trim offers larger 20 wheels, Premium LED Headlights with Signature DRL, Auto High Beam Assist, Auto-dimming, mirrors with memory and approach lights, Auto-dimming rearview mirror, Power Tailgate, Perforated Grained Leather seats, 14-way electric memory front seats, Touch Pro Duo, Interactive Driver Display, Premium Sound System, Navigation Pro, Connect Pro with Wi-Fi Hotspot, Smartphone Package with InControl Apps, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter, Park Package with Clear Exit Monitor, Park Assist, 360-degree Parking Aid, Rearview Camera and Lane Keep Assist.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.