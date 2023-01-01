Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

7,108 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT R, 577HP, V8, AMG DRIVE

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT R, 577HP, V8, AMG DRIVE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,108KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10502349
  • Stock #: PC9751
  • VIN: WDDYJ7KA0LA026178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AMG Green Hell MAGNO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9751
  • Mileage 7,108 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES-BENZ GT R | 577HP | V8 | RWD | 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC | AMG GREEN HELL MAGNO | AMG SPEEDSHIFT| AMG PERFORMACE STEERING WHEEL | DYNAMIC SELECT | ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST| AMG DYNAMICS | PREMIUM LEATHER | SPORT FRONT SEATS | BRAKE DRYING | ANDRIOD AND APPLE CAR PLAY | CANADIAN CAR |







The 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R is a high-performance sports car that exudes power and precision in every aspect. Its distinctive long hood, sweeping curves, and wide stance give it an unmistakable presence on the road. Under the hood lies a handcrafted 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine that produces a staggering 577 horsepower, allowing the GT R to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.







What sets the GT R apart is its exceptional handling and track-ready capabilities. With an advanced active aerodynamics system, rear-wheel steering, and adaptive suspension, it grips the road like a true race car while offering superb driving comfort when needed. The GT R's distinctive "AMG Green Hell Magno" paint option pays homage to its impressive Nürburgring track performance.







In essence, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R is a striking and exhilarating sports car that marries stunning design with unmatched performance, making it a dream machine for enthusiasts who seek a thrilling and captivating driving experience on both the road and the track.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear fog lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Wing
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Watts: 100
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Knee airbags: dual front
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Total speakers: 4
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake width: 1.0
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Premium brakes
Tuned suspension: sport
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.88
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Steering ratio: 12.7
Automatic emergency braking: front
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Hard drive: 6GB
Steering wheel trim: microfiber
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Camera system: front / rearview
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Storage: cargo net / door pockets
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power / reverse gear tilt
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 10
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 10
Exhaust: integrated / quad tip
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / integrated turn signals
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Travel Link / SiriusXM Weather / driving performance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

