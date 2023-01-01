$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GT R, 577HP, V8, AMG DRIVE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10502349
- Stock #: PC9751
- VIN: WDDYJ7KA0LA026178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AMG Green Hell MAGNO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 7,108 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 MERCEDES-BENZ GT R | 577HP | V8 | RWD | 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC | AMG GREEN HELL MAGNO | AMG SPEEDSHIFT| AMG PERFORMACE STEERING WHEEL | DYNAMIC SELECT | ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST| AMG DYNAMICS | PREMIUM LEATHER | SPORT FRONT SEATS | BRAKE DRYING | ANDRIOD AND APPLE CAR PLAY | CANADIAN CAR |
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R is a high-performance sports car that exudes power and precision in every aspect. Its distinctive long hood, sweeping curves, and wide stance give it an unmistakable presence on the road. Under the hood lies a handcrafted 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine that produces a staggering 577 horsepower, allowing the GT R to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.
What sets the GT R apart is its exceptional handling and track-ready capabilities. With an advanced active aerodynamics system, rear-wheel steering, and adaptive suspension, it grips the road like a true race car while offering superb driving comfort when needed. The GT R's distinctive "AMG Green Hell Magno" paint option pays homage to its impressive Nürburgring track performance.
In essence, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R is a striking and exhilarating sports car that marries stunning design with unmatched performance, making it a dream machine for enthusiasts who seek a thrilling and captivating driving experience on both the road and the track.
