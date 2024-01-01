Menu
Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R23B3 as of 08/18/2023. Has an active recall with code #R23C3 as of 09/12/2023.

2020 Nissan Sentra

53,860 KM

Details Description Features

$20,590

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

53,860KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB8CV0LY212009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Intelligent Cruise Control

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Nissan Intelligent Key
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
8" Touch Screen
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking
INTELLIGENT DRIVER ALERTNESS
INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY BRAKING WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTION
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
INTELLIGENT TRACE CONTROL
Vehicle Dynamic Control w/ Traction Control System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Nissan Sentra