Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Subaru Outback

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru Outback

Outdoor XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Outback

Outdoor XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,000KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTHJD3L3102911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
Vehicle dynamics control system
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
Heated Front & Rear Seats
USB Inputs
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Harman Kardon Premium Audio
Subaru Side/Rear Vehicle Detection
12 Speakers w/ Subwoofer
11.6 " Touchscreen Infotainment System
Lane Assist Monitor
Eyesight w/ Lane Centering Assist
Collison Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 w/ A/C, Cruise Control, 8 Speakers for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4 w/ A/C, Cruise Control, 8 Speakers 62,000 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda Civic Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 32,000 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 156,643 KM $16,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Outback