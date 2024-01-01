Menu
2020 Toyota C-HR

38,040 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam

2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

38,040KM
Used
VIN JTNKHMBX3L1069794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

LED Headlamps

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Input
Lane Change Assist
Toyota Safety Sense
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

