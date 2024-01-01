Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Camry

100,000 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Camry

SE-SPORT-BACK UP CAMERA-LDW-CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Camry

SE-SPORT-BACK UP CAMERA-LDW-CARPLAY

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 10963676
  2. 10963676
  3. 10963676
  4. 10963676
  5. 10963676
  6. 10963676
  7. 10963676
  8. 10963676
  9. 10963676
  10. 10963676
  11. 10963676
  12. 10963676
  13. 10963676
  14. 10963676
  15. 10963676
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
100,000KM
Used
VIN 4T1G11AK2LU979921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W24-30
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 F SPORT-RED LEATHER-SUNROOF-BACK UP CAMERA for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Lexus IS 250 F SPORT-RED LEATHER-SUNROOF-BACK UP CAMERA 185,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0 TFSI QUATTRO-TECHNIK-TIPTRONIC-DIGITAL CLUSTER for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Audi SQ5 3.0 TFSI QUATTRO-TECHNIK-TIPTRONIC-DIGITAL CLUSTER 104,000 KM $26,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT-BLACK TOP-HOOD SCOOP-DUAL EXHAUST-SUNROOF-84KM for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Dodge Charger GT-BLACK TOP-HOOD SCOOP-DUAL EXHAUST-SUNROOF-84KM 88,000 KM $28,880 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Camry