Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF9 as of 12/20/2023.

2020 Toyota RAV4

42,200 KM

Details Description Features

$37,490

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

42,200KM
Used
VIN 2T3BWRFVXLW096105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Trailer Sway Control
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

LED Headlamps

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
Pre Collision System
Lane Departure
Lane Tracing Assist
USB Inputs
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

