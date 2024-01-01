Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Toyota RAV4

48,338 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,338KM
Used
VIN 2T3B1RFV5LW096088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Comfort

A/C

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Input
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Full Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 57,022 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 55,354 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 112,182 KM $18,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4