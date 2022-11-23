2020 Toyota RAV4

$40,699 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 1 3 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9364615

9364615 Stock #: A19959A

A19959A VIN: 2T3BWRFV3LW100107

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,130 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.