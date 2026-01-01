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<p>2022 DODGE CHALLENGER GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! RARE SINAMON STICK ON GRAPHITE INTERIOR!! 3.6L V6!! FULL POWER OPTIONS!! KEYLESS ENTRY! REMOTE START! BACK UP CAMERA!! 20 INCH WHEELS!! TINTED WINDOWS AND MORE!! PRICED TO SELL!!</p><br><p>{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }</p><br><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**</p><br><p>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.</p><br><p>WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!</p><br><p>#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?</p><br><p>SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c</p><br><p>$24990 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. </p> <br><p>Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $26<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1779897301732_15157638183197075 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>990 plus HST</p><br><p>CARFAX IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE FOR FREE. PLEASE VISIT</p><p>WWW.COLISEUMAUTO.CA</p><br><p>FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE COVERAGE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! </p><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON </p><p>301 WESTON ROAD </p><p>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 </p>

2021 Dodge Challenger

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Dodge Challenger

GT AWD **REMOTE START-CAMERA-CERTIFIED-WE FINANCE**

Watch This Vehicle
14172325.813708289?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=16611

2021 Dodge Challenger

GT AWD **REMOTE START-CAMERA-CERTIFIED-WE FINANCE**

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,000KM
VIN 2C3CDZKG3MH534230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 26-207
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 DODGE CHALLENGER GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! RARE SINAMON STICK ON GRAPHITE INTERIOR!! 3.6L V6!! FULL POWER OPTIONS!! KEYLESS ENTRY! REMOTE START! BACK UP CAMERA!! 20 INCH WHEELS!! TINTED WINDOWS AND MORE!! PRICED TO SELL!!


{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }


**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**


**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.


WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!


#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?


SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c


$24990 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.


Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $26990 plus HST


CARFAX IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE FOR FREE. PLEASE VISIT

WWW.COLISEUMAUTO.CA


FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE COVERAGE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!


COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON

301 WESTON ROAD

TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Windows
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: 245/45R20 BSW All-Season Performance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
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416-766-2277

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$24,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2021 Dodge Challenger