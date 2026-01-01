$24,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 Dodge Challenger
GT AWD **REMOTE START-CAMERA-CERTIFIED-WE FINANCE**
2021 Dodge Challenger
GT AWD **REMOTE START-CAMERA-CERTIFIED-WE FINANCE**
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 26-207
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 DODGE CHALLENGER GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! RARE SINAMON STICK ON GRAPHITE INTERIOR!! 3.6L V6!! FULL POWER OPTIONS!! KEYLESS ENTRY! REMOTE START! BACK UP CAMERA!! 20 INCH WHEELS!! TINTED WINDOWS AND MORE!! PRICED TO SELL!!
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!
#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$24990 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $26990 plus HST
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE FOR FREE. PLEASE VISIT
WWW.COLISEUMAUTO.CA
FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE COVERAGE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
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416-766-2277