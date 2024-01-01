Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Dodge Durango

53,935 KM

Details Description Features

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango

GT AWD w/ Uconnect 5, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2021 Dodge Durango

GT AWD w/ Uconnect 5, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

53,935KM
Used
VIN 1C4RDJDGXMC740863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Start System

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
LED Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Trailer Sway Control
Hill start assist
Rain brake support

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
park assist system
Second row heated seats
115V outlet
USB Ports
UCONNECT 5
10.1" Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Dodge Durango