Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Honda CR-V

10,574 KM

Details Description Features

$36,290

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, Dual Zone A/C

2021 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,290

+ taxes & licensing

10,574KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H96MH207196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28148
  • Mileage 10,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Blind spot information system
Dual-Zone A/C
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Perforated Leather Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Driver seat position memory
7” Display
12 Way Power Driver's Seat
Projector Beam Halogen Headlights w/ Auto On/Off

2021 Honda CR-V