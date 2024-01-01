Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Previously used as a daily rental.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

99,535 KM

Details Description Features

$28,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
99,535KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG9MC646919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Start System

Power Options

POWER LIFT GATE

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Trailer Sway Control
Hill start assist

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
115V outlet
Keyless Enter 'N Go
Rear Cross Path Detection
Uconnect 4c
8.4" Display
Rear Park Sense Assist System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Acura RDX Elite SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Acura RDX Elite SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 75,300 KM $35,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan United 4MOTION AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan United 4MOTION AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 26,105 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic COUPE LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Honda Civic COUPE LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav 105,697 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee