Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Uconnect 4C, Cruise Control, Trailer Sway Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Jeep Wrangler include:<br> <br>Uconnect 4C<br>Cruise Control<br>Trailer Sway Control<br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Hill Start Assist<br>Auto Headlights<br>Push Button Start<br>USB Port<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35712

2021 Jeep Wrangler

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,000KM
VIN 1C4HJXEGXMW866144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Uconnect 4C, Cruise Control, Trailer Sway Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Jeep Wrangler include:

Uconnect 4C
Cruise Control
Trailer Sway Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Hill Start Assist
Auto Headlights
Push Button Start
USB Port

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35712

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Alpine Premium Audio System

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Push Button Start

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill start assist

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Trailer Sway Control
Auto Headlights

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Toyota Highlander Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 21,000 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 67,004 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Camry XSE w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Camry XSE w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 90,364 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler