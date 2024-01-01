$43,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,000KM
VIN 1C4HJXEGXMW866144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 38,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Uconnect 4C, Cruise Control, Trailer Sway Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Jeep Wrangler include:
Uconnect 4C
Cruise Control
Trailer Sway Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Hill Start Assist
Auto Headlights
Push Button Start
USB Port
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35712
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Alpine Premium Audio System
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Push Button Start
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill start assist
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Exterior
Trailer Sway Control
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Jeep Wrangler