2021 Kia Sorento

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NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat<br>Synthetic Leather Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>App Remote Start<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>GPS Navigation<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Rear Seat Reminder<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Parking Sensors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 104258

2021 Kia Sorento

60,372 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Sorento

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14117326

2021 Kia Sorento

EX

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
60,372KM
VIN 5XYRHDLF6MG032118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,372 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Synthetic Leather Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
App Remote Start
Rear Heated Seats
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Rear Seat Reminder
One-Touch Windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Parking Sensors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 104258

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear seat reminder

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Synthetic Leather Seats
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$27,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Kia Sorento