Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Nissan Rogue

1,500 KM

Details Description Features

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Around view Monitor

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

1,500KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT3BA2MC685668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ProPILOT ASSIST

Exterior

Panoramic Moonroof

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Blind spot warning
High Beam Assist
AroundView Monitor
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
INTELLIGENT BLIND SPOT INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT LANE INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
Intelligent Emergency Braking w/Pedestrian Detection
8” Touchscreen Display

