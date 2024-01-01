Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Subaru Forester

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Forester

Touring w/ Eyesight Pkg AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

2021 Subaru Forester

Touring w/ Eyesight Pkg AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
VIN JF2SKEJC7MH510735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
Blind Spot Detection
USB Inputs
AUTO STOP/START
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
8" Touchscreen Infotainment System

2021 Subaru Forester