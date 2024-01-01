Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
VIN JF2GTAAC2M9337941

  Exterior Colour Black
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 60,000 KM

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Cruise Control

Bluetooth
4 Speakers

A/C

Power Heated Mirrors

Rearview Camera

Aux input
USB port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.5" Infotainment System
Steering wheel integrated controls

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek