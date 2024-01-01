Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code # CANRF9 as of 12/20/2023.

2021 Toyota Camry

22,550 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, A/C

SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

22,550KM
Used
VIN 4T1G11AK7MU547908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
7" Touchscreen

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Seating

60/40 Split Rear Seat

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
USB Inputs
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

647-559-3297

