Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF9 as of 12/20/2023.

2021 Toyota RAV4

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

88,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3DWRFV4MW105987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
11 Speakers

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
LED Fog Lamps

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
USB
Power Front Seats
JBL Premium Sound System
Heated Power mirrors
Bird's Eye View Monitor
Pre-Collision System
SofTex Seats
Digital Display Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Short Range Key Fob Remote Start
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
LED Daytime Running Headlights
Kick Sensor Power Back Door
Intelligent Clearance Sonar w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

