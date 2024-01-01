Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF9 as of 12/20/2023.

2021 Toyota RAV4

60,754 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,754KM
Used
VIN 2T3W1RFV1MC095282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Heated Power mirrors
Pre-Collision System
AUTO STOP/START
Power Back Door
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

