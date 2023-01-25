Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/25/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2022 Dodge Durango

19,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango

SXT Uconnect 5, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam

2022 Dodge Durango

SXT Uconnect 5, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

19,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4RDJAG1NC192225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Driveline Traction Control
Roll Stability Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Trailer Sway Control
Auto Headlights
USB Mobile Projection

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Heated Mirrors

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
Blind Spot Monitoring
Daytime running headlamps
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Rear Cross Path Detection
UCONNECT 5
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
10.1" Display
12V Outlets

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Dodge Durango