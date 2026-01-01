2022 Ford Edge

Menu
Account
Sign In
Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Premium Sound System<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Android Auto<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Front View Camera<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Ambient Lighting<br>App Remote Start<br>Parking Sensors<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 105248

2022 Ford Edge

50,520 KM

Details Description Features

$28,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
14158630

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
50,520KM
VIN 2FMPK4K92NBA04838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 105248
  • Mileage 50,520 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Rear Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Premium Sound System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Front View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting
App Remote Start
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 105248

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 302A Crew Cab Short Bed for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 302A Crew Cab Short Bed 53,000 KM $52,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Double Cab for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Double Cab 55,025 KM $38,690 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec 99,059 KM $31,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Ford Edge