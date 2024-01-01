Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Toyota Camry

46,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Camry

SE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Camry

SE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
46,000KM
Used
VIN 4T1S11AK2NU625975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
LED Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Automatic Headlamp System
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
9" touchscreen
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Audi A4 Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Audi A4 Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay Bluetooth, Nav 72,000 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi A4 Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Audi A4 Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 29,128 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 72,534 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Camry