Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Toyota Corolla

29,200 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,200KM
Used
VIN 5YFB4MBE3NP118618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Exterior

LED Headlamps

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
Automatic Headlamp System
USB Input
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
High-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
LED Daytime Running Headlights

2022 Toyota Corolla