2022 Toyota Corolla

40,000 KM

$29,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Hatchback S XSE Package W/ XSE Package, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

40,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9543874
  • Stock #: 16910
  • VIN: JTNK4MBE9N3147190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16910
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
60/40 split folding rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Driver Seat
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitor
Automatic high beams
Smart key w/ Push button start
8" Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
USB & AUX Port
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

