Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Honda Civic

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE1F99PH000660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Lane Keep Assist
Forward collision warning system
Traffic jam assist

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Premium Sound System
12 Speakers

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Power Front Seats
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
ECON mode button
Collision Mitigation System
SPORTS MODE
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Road Departure Mitigation System
Traffic sign recognition
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Proximity Keyless Entry
Idle stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
9" touchscreen
Low Speed Braking Control
Vehicle Stability Assist w/ Traction Control
Eco Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Honda Civic