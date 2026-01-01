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2023 Mazda CX-30
GS LUXURY AWD | Sunroof | BSM | CarPlay
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS LUXURY AWD | Sunroof | BSM | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,450
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
108,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MVDMBCM0PM544083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC440
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $26,450 Finance Price: $24,450Clean CarFax. 18-inch silver metallic alloy wheels | i-Activ All-Wheel Drive | Power sliding glass moonroof | Premium leatherette seating surfaces | 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8.8-inch center display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | i-Activsense safety suite | Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go | Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Lane Departure Warning with Lane-keep Assist | Smart City Brake Support | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Auto-dimming rearview mirror | Push-button start | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.5L 4-cylinder engine (191HP) with 6-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.———————————————————————————Vehicle ReviewThe 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS Luxury is a sophisticated and engaging subcompact crossover that punches well above its class in premium feel and driving dynamics. The GS trim equipped with the Luxury Package elevates the interior significantly, offering premium leatherette seating, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory, and a power glass moonroof. Under the hood, the refined 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivers a lively 191 horsepower, seamlessly paired with Mazda's legendary i-Activ All-Wheel Drive system to provide confident handling during unpredictable Ontario weather. Inside, the driver-focused cabin features dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and a comprehensive suite of i-Activsense safety technologies including Radar Cruise Control and Blind Spot Monitoring. The CX-30 GS Luxury perfectly blends sleek styling, everyday utility, and an upscale driving experience for the GTA. We have a wide selection of used Mazda CX-30 to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$24,450
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Autorama
416-739-7262
2023 Mazda CX-30