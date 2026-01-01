$23,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SEL
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SEL
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
60,175KM
VIN JA4ATVAA8PZ609336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,175 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Synthetic Leather Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse