Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/14/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2023 Toyota RAV4

62,840 KM

Details Description Features

$37,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,840KM
Used
VIN 2T3BWRFV6PW156564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/14/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Rearview Camera

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Automatic High Beam

Additional Features

Pre Collision System
Lane Departure Alert
Steering Assist
Lane Tracing Assist
USB Inputs
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.5
Blind Spot Monitor w/ RTCA
8" Multimedia

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, A/C 43,732 KM $25,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Camry LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Camry LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 54,659 KM $25,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 123,000 KM $23,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4