Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Toyota RAV4

15,189 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,189KM
Used
VIN 2T3R1RFV2PC380249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Windows

MOONROOF

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

USB Charging Ports

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Driver Memory Seat
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
MULTI TERRAIN SELECT
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
7.1" Colour TFT Multi Information Display

