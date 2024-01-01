Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

33,501 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,501KM
Used
VIN 3VV8B7AX2PM028909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Device Charging

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Hill hold assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Seating

Leatherette Seats

Additional Features

Park Distance Control
USB port
Lane Assist
Panoramic Power Sunroof
12V Power Outlets
KESSY - Keyless Access
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
R- Line Heated Sport Steering Wheel
R- Line Exterior Design

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan