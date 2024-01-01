Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

54,500 KM

$32,490

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD w/ Third Row Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD w/ Third Row Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,490

+ taxes & licensing

54,500KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AX5PM017926

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,500 KM

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Device Charging

Safety

Hill Descent Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill hold assist

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Seating

Leatherette Seats

Additional Features

Lane Assist
USB Input
Keyless Access
12V Power Outlets
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

